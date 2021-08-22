Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 1,150 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,989 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.16% of Globus Medical worth $12,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the first quarter valued at about $7,117,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 27.4% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,845 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 4,919 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 18.4% in the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 788,749 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $61,151,000 after purchasing an additional 122,392 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 21.2% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 16,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 1.8% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 140,035 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares during the period. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GMED has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. raised their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Globus Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.54.

NYSE:GMED opened at $77.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.50. Globus Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $48.00 and a one year high of $83.94. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.26, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.09.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $251.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 68.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

In other Globus Medical news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $69,338.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 27,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $2,062,024.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,932.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 129,979 shares of company stock valued at $10,102,123. Company insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

