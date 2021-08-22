Alliancebernstein L.P. Invests $13.34 Million in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 82,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,343,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,576,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,281,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in shares of Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,383,000. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. 66.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Concentrix stock opened at $164.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Concentrix Co. has a 12-month low of $80.00 and a 12-month high of $169.54. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $160.55.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Concentrix Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on CNXC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concentrix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Concentrix in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.75.

In other news, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total value of $801,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Rosso sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total transaction of $484,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,539,619.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $3,234,960 in the last 90 days. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

