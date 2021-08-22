Alliancebernstein L.P. Invests $13.34 Million in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 82,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,343,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,576,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,281,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in shares of Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,383,000. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. 66.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of Concentrix stock opened at $164.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Concentrix Co. has a 12-month low of $80.00 and a 12-month high of $169.54. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $160.55.
Several research analysts recently commented on CNXC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concentrix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Concentrix in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.75.
In other news, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total value of $801,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Rosso sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total transaction of $484,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,539,619.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $3,234,960 in the last 90 days. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Concentrix
Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.
Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC).
Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.