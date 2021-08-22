Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 173,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,992 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $12,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,486,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,479,000 after purchasing an additional 38,317 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,321,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,303,000 after purchasing an additional 206,708 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,112,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,192,000 after purchasing an additional 20,354 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,089,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,695,000 after purchasing an additional 130,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,087,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,500,000 after purchasing an additional 13,959 shares during the last quarter. 71.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Shares of AOS opened at $71.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.28. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1 year low of $47.22 and a 1 year high of $73.08.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 24.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.15%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.14.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

Featured Story: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.