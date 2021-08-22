AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $51.36

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $51.36 and last traded at $51.29, with a volume of 5059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.31.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup upgraded AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $54.50 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.36.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.16. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.39.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $881.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.20 million. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 8.21%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This is a boost from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.17%. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is currently 125.09%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,804,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein during the 1st quarter valued at $8,330,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 505,988 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $20,201,000 after buying an additional 93,791 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 592,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,592,000 after buying an additional 64,701 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 153,457 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,137,000 after buying an additional 60,223 shares during the period. 15.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

