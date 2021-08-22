Allworth Financial LP Has $190,000 Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 24.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 52.3% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other WEC Energy Group news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total transaction of $150,026.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,064.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:WEC opened at $97.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.68. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.55 and a 1-year high of $106.85.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.50%.

Separately, Barclays lifted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.86.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

