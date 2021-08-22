Allworth Financial LP Has $83,000 Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Allworth Financial LP lowered its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 70.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 18,404 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ET. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the first quarter worth about $16,012,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the first quarter worth about $4,660,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 10.5% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 104,058 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 9,930 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 33.7% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 42,971 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 10,830 shares during the period. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 13.8% during the first quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 42,255 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares during the period. 31.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Energy Transfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research raised Energy Transfer from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Energy Transfer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.40.

In other Energy Transfer news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 5,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.21 per share, for a total transaction of $46,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 6,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.78 per share, with a total value of $52,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 2,050,370 shares of company stock valued at $18,970,670 over the last quarter. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ET stock opened at $9.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.09. The company has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 2.50. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $4.98 and a twelve month high of $11.55.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 16.03%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.1525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.76%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -338.89%.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

