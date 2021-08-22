Allworth Financial LP Reduces Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Allworth Financial LP lessened its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,646 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Corteva were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CTVA. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 8,489.0% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,923,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,842,651 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 52,735.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,896,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889,266 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Corteva by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,392,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,022 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Corteva by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,912,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,915 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Corteva by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,439,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,916,000 after acquiring an additional 685,851 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

CTVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Corteva from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.71.

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $41.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.51. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $27.18 and a one year high of $49.98.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. Corteva had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 5.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Corteva announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 37.33%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

