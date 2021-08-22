Allworth Financial LP Trims Stock Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Allworth Financial LP lessened its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 588 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Square were worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Square by 12.4% during the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Square during the second quarter worth $454,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Square by 19.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Square during the second quarter worth $418,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in shares of Square during the second quarter worth $57,000. 56.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SQ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Square from $281.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Square from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $261.80 price target (down previously from $317.00) on shares of Square in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Square from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.85.

In other Square news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 3,667 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.52, for a total transaction of $984,662.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.81, for a total transaction of $2,128,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 405,406 shares in the company, valued at $86,274,450.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 688,818 shares of company stock worth $168,138,339 over the last ninety days. 15.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:SQ opened at $263.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 230.75, a P/E/G ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 2.41. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.00 and a twelve month high of $289.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

