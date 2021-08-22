Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s 8th Largest Position

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,631 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,447 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.4% of Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $380,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 2,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,689,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Covey Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Covey Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 314.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 58 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its position in Alphabet by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 486 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2,415.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,821.21.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,748.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,402.15 and a 1-year high of $2,767.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2,582.30.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

