Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Provident Trust Co.’s 4th Largest Position

Provident Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,417 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 9.3% of Provident Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Provident Trust Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $464,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1.5% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% during the second quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 1,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% during the second quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 176 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $34.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,748.59. 1,559,658 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,559,283. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,582.30. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,402.15 and a one year high of $2,767.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2,415.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,821.21.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

