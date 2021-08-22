AltaGas Ltd. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (TSE:ALA)

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 24th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0833 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th.
Shares of ALA stock opened at C$25.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$7.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.96, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$26.08. AltaGas has a 1 year low of C$15.53 and a 1 year high of C$26.94.
In related news, Director Deborah Susan Stein sold 1,000 shares of AltaGas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.00, for a total value of C$26,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,172,600.
AltaGas Company Profile
AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.
