AltaGas Ltd. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (TSE:ALA)

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 24th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0833 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th.

Shares of ALA stock opened at C$25.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$7.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.96, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$26.08. AltaGas has a 1 year low of C$15.53 and a 1 year high of C$26.94.

In related news, Director Deborah Susan Stein sold 1,000 shares of AltaGas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.00, for a total value of C$26,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,172,600.

ALA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on AltaGas to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on AltaGas to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on AltaGas from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$28.27.

AltaGas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

