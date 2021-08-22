Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) Major Shareholder Milton C. Ault III Purchases 4,000 Shares

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) major shareholder Milton C. Ault III acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.29 per share, with a total value of $13,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ:ALZN opened at $3.24 on Friday. Alzamend Neuro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.20 and a 1 year high of $33.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.04.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALZN. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Alzamend Neuro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $498,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alzamend Neuro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $389,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alzamend Neuro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000.

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AL001 for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders.

