AMEPAY (AME) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $699,694.00

AMEPAY (CURRENCY:AME) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. AMEPAY has a total market capitalization of $3.30 million and $699,694.00 worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, AMEPAY has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar. One AMEPAY coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0132 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get AMEPAY alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.14 or 0.00055779 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.40 or 0.00130327 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.63 or 0.00157517 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003713 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,635.32 or 0.99970557 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $444.39 or 0.00913453 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,221.23 or 0.06621277 BTC.

About AMEPAY

AMEPAY launched on June 4th, 2020. AMEPAY’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins. AMEPAY’s official Twitter account is @ame_pay

According to CryptoCompare, “AMEPAY is an upcoming payment solution provider that aims to harness the power of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to offer merchants and customers around the world a completely decentralized and optimized transaction mechanism. “

AMEPAY Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMEPAY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AMEPAY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AMEPAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AMEPAY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AMEPAY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.