Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.650-$3.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.770. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Ameren stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.59. 1,589,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,412,043. The company has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.97. Ameren has a 52 week low of $69.79 and a 52 week high of $90.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.33.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 15.38%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ameren will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.86%.

Several analysts have weighed in on AEE shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ameren from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ameren from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.40.

In related news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $671,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

