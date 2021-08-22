American Investment Services Inc. Sells 100 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

American Investment Services Inc. cut its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN opened at $157.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $161.98. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $94.22 and a 52-week high of $174.59.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

