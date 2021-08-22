American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC) Shares Sold by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,413 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of American Resources worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AREC. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Resources during the first quarter worth $1,691,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Resources during the first quarter worth $1,656,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Resources during the first quarter worth $386,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Resources during the first quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Resources by 26.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 156,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 32,433 shares in the last quarter. 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AREC opened at $1.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.92 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of -0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. American Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $8.02.

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Resources Co. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

AREC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of American Resources from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

American Resources Corporation supplies raw materials for the global infrastructure marketplace. The company offers metallurgical coal and coal used in pulverized coal injection that are essential building blocks in the steel manufacturing process. It has a portfolio of operations located in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia.

