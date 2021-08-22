American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,930 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of American Software worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMSWA. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in American Software by 415.1% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 938,095 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,419,000 after purchasing an additional 755,973 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of American Software by 41.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,374,326 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,149,000 after acquiring an additional 695,475 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Software by 7.0% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,002,102 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,144,000 after acquiring an additional 196,264 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Software by 341.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 234,163 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after acquiring an additional 181,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Software by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,267,549 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,938,000 after acquiring an additional 115,089 shares in the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Dennis Hogue sold 1,258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total value of $27,915.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,274 shares in the company, valued at $538,640.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Valerie Paige King sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $90,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,921 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,571. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

American Software stock opened at $22.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.24. The stock has a market cap of $754.28 million, a P/E ratio of 94.55 and a beta of 0.50. American Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.25 and a 12 month high of $28.45.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $28.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.66 million. American Software had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 7.26%. Research analysts forecast that American Software, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 169.23%.

AMSWA has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on American Software from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Sidoti upgraded American Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded American Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

American Software

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

