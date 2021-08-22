American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.50 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) to announce $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for American Water Works’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.52. American Water Works posted earnings per share of $1.46 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Water Works will report full year earnings of $4.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $4.26. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow American Water Works.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $999.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

AWK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $159.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. US Capital Advisors lowered American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Argus raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.50.

NYSE AWK traded up $2.33 on Friday, reaching $184.10. The stock had a trading volume of 666,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $166.92. American Water Works has a 1-year low of $131.01 and a 1-year high of $184.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.603 per share. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in American Water Works by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 584,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,648,000 after purchasing an additional 7,788 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in American Water Works by 5.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in American Water Works in the first quarter valued at about $779,000. Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in American Water Works by 7.7% in the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 5,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in American Water Works by 1.9% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 6,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

