Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) PT Lowered to $1.60

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) had its price target cut by Roth Capital from $2.10 to $1.60 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Desjardins cut Americas Silver from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $1.50 target price (down previously from $2.25) on shares of Americas Silver in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Americas Silver from $4.50 to $3.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Americas Silver from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Americas Silver has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.16.

Shares of USAS stock opened at $0.97 on Wednesday. Americas Silver has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.34.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.08). Americas Silver had a negative net margin of 369.43% and a negative return on equity of 35.38%. The company had revenue of $9.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.50 million. Equities research analysts expect that Americas Silver will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Americas Silver by 3,883.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 912,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 889,379 shares in the last quarter. Merk Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Americas Silver by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Merk Investments LLC now owns 4,601,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,434,000 after purchasing an additional 905,000 shares during the last quarter. Mark Stevens purchased a new stake in shares of Americas Silver during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Americas Silver in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Americas Silver during the 1st quarter worth about $171,000. 23.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

