Ameriprise Financial Inc. Cuts Holdings in American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) by 58.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,949 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,044 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of American Superconductor worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in American Superconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in American Superconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in American Superconductor by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in American Superconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in American Superconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMSC opened at $11.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.76. The company has a market cap of $324.92 million, a PE ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 1.12. American Superconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $11.23 and a 1-year high of $31.78.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 17.25% and a negative net margin of 27.00%. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Superconductor Co. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

In related news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 5,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total value of $82,158.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 244,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,468,130.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 14,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $258,966.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,557 shares of company stock worth $577,619. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.

