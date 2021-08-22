Ameriprise Financial Inc. Cuts Position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,311 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 2,136 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Antero Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Antero Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Antero Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Antero Resources by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,092 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Antero Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AR. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.25 price target for the company. TD Securities upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $18.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Antero Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.64.

AR opened at $11.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Antero Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $2.56 and a 1 year high of $15.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 4.76.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.08). Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 29.70%. The company had revenue of $489.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Antero Resources Profile

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

