Ameriprise Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its position in Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) by 16.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,090 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Preformed Line Products were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLPC. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Preformed Line Products in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,841,000. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC purchased a new stake in Preformed Line Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,805,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its position in Preformed Line Products by 146.1% during the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 34,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Preformed Line Products by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Preformed Line Products by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 197,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,561,000 after purchasing an additional 8,024 shares during the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Preformed Line Products alerts:

NASDAQ:PLPC opened at $69.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $342.95 million, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.90. Preformed Line Products has a twelve month low of $47.07 and a twelve month high of $82.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th.

Preformed Line Products Profile

Preformed Line Products Co engages in the provision of products and systems employed in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operators, information, and other similar industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: PLP-USA, Americas, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Preformed Line Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preformed Line Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.