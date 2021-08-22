Ameriprise Financial Inc. Reduces Position in Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its position in Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,910 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.14% of Village Super Market worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Village Super Market in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Village Super Market by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 15,589 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Village Super Market in the 1st quarter valued at $483,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Village Super Market by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 144,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Village Super Market by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 84,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. 42.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Village Super Market stock opened at $22.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $321.91 million, a P/E ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.27. Village Super Market, Inc. has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $26.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.15.

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $481.09 million during the quarter. Village Super Market had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 5.89%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%.

In other news, EVP William Sumas sold 1,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total value of $42,986.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 157,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,694,460.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 31.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Village Super Market from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th.

Village Super Market

Village Super Market, Inc engages in the retail sale of food and nonfood products. It operates through the ShopRite and Gourmet Garage brands. The company was founded by Nicholas Sumas and Perry Sumas in 1937 and is headquartered in Springfield, NJ.

