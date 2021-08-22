Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 3,698 Shares of Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its position in Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,698 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 140,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 20,496 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 289,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 20,321 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $427,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 211,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 19,503 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bridgewater Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

In other news, Director Douglas J. Parish acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Todd B. Urness bought 4,105 shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.34 per share, for a total transaction of $71,180.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,090,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,917,558.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 19,025 shares of company stock worth $444,181. 20.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BWB opened at $15.63 on Friday. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.65 and a 1-year high of $18.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $440.55 million, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.82.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 26.94%. Analysts predict that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

