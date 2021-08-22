Ames National Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NASDAQ:ATLO)

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th.

Ames National has raised its dividend payment by 13.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years.

ATLO stock opened at $23.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $214.66 million, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.77. Ames National has a 12 month low of $16.53 and a 12 month high of $27.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ames National stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) by 232.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,085 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.24% of Ames National worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 26.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ames National Company Profile

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Adams, Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Polk, Marshall, Ringgold, Story, Taylor, and Union counties in the central, north-central, and south-central Iowa. The company accepts a range of deposits, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

