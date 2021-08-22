Ames National Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NASDAQ:ATLO)

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th.
Ames National has raised its dividend payment by 13.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years.
ATLO stock opened at $23.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $214.66 million, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.77. Ames National has a 12 month low of $16.53 and a 12 month high of $27.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Ames National Company Profile
Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Adams, Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Polk, Marshall, Ringgold, Story, Taylor, and Union counties in the central, north-central, and south-central Iowa. The company accepts a range of deposits, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.
See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)
Receive News & Ratings for Ames National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ames National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.