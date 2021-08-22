AMG National Trust Bank Acquires 360 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $6,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 13,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. now owns 41,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,767,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $116.16 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $113.20 and a 1-year high of $118.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.74.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Story: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.