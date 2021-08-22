AMG National Trust Bank Has $30.70 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 86,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 1.0% of AMG National Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $30,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ opened at $367.73 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $260.11 and a 1 year high of $369.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $359.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.397 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

