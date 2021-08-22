AMG National Trust Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

AMG National Trust Bank reduced its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,385 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $5,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,777,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,024,923,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311,989 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,869,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,272,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082,363 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 29,412,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,092,000 after purchasing an additional 952,710 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,268,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,447,181,000 after purchasing an additional 701,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,265,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $799,493,000 after purchasing an additional 135,898 shares during the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $71.97 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $33.79 and a 12 month high of $76.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $130.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.05.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total transaction of $2,031,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 445,436 shares of company stock valued at $32,474,713 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $74.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, lifted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.41.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Featured Story: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.