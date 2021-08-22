AMG National Trust Bank Purchases 52 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,827 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,491,336 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,263,944,000 after acquiring an additional 58,462 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,105,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,493,416,000 after acquiring an additional 43,395 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Alphabet by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,594,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,434,896,000 after acquiring an additional 804,739 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,542,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,463,413,000 after acquiring an additional 16,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,392,266 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,880,083,000 after acquiring an additional 215,663 shares in the last quarter. 29.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,768.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,644.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,406.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2,800.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,435.85, for a total value of $116,920.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,413,927.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 25 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,422.00, for a total value of $60,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 464 shares in the company, valued at $1,123,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 465,752 shares of company stock valued at $323,857,048. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,087.17.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

