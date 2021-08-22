AMG National Trust Bank Sells 1,052 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

AMG National Trust Bank lessened its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in American International Group were worth $4,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AIG. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 105,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,013,000 after buying an additional 11,917 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 215,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,965,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 129,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,979,000 after purchasing an additional 14,675 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 302.7% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 113,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,242,000 after purchasing an additional 85,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 25,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 8,983 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American International Group alerts:

In other news, EVP Douglas A. Dachille sold 19,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $1,049,269.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,159 shares in the company, valued at $5,704,073.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AIG shares. increased their price objective on American International Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on American International Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American International Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on American International Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. American International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.15.

Shares of AIG stock opened at $53.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.57 and a 12-month high of $54.96.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. American International Group had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 9.35%. Equities research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

American International Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.79%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

See Also: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.