Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Purchased by WoodTrust Financial Corp

WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,294 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 1,587.5% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. 70.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMGN. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.05.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $223.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $239.70. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $210.28 and a 1-year high of $276.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. On average, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

