Amon (AMN) Price Tops $0.0033 on Exchanges

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One Amon coin can currently be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Amon has a market capitalization of $2.34 million and approximately $6,739.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Amon has traded 21% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00056540 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003281 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00014790 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.99 or 0.00808913 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00047947 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Amon Profile

Amon is a coin. It launched on April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 coins and its circulating supply is 714,344,960 coins. Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Amon’s official website is amon.tech . The official message board for Amon is medium.com/@amontech

According to CryptoCompare, “Amon offers a multi-cryptocurrency debit-card where you can store your funds, real-time conversion, and instant payment anywhere. AMN is an Ethereum-based token that gives users different benefits such as discounted fees, better customer service andthe possibility to receive passive interest from MasterNodes. “

Amon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Amon using one of the exchanges listed above.

