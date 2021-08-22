Analysts Anticipate Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Will Post Earnings of $3.59 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) will post earnings of $3.59 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.99. Deckers Outdoor posted earnings per share of $3.58 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will report full-year earnings of $15.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.25 to $16.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $18.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.77 to $19.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Deckers Outdoor.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.75. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $504.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.23 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DECK. Cowen boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $495.00 to $517.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.14.

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $434.54 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor has a twelve month low of $192.58 and a twelve month high of $444.48. The company has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $393.45.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to buy up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.07, for a total value of $270,711.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,631 shares in the company, valued at $4,151,635.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total value of $193,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,709,272.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,578 shares of company stock valued at $3,110,019 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 7.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 396 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.6% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,867 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.9% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 2.1% during the second quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 1,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 4.0% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 887 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

