Analysts Anticipate Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Will Post Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.89 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Johnson Controls International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.87. Johnson Controls International reported earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will report full-year earnings of $2.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $3.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Johnson Controls International.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share.

JCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays upgraded Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. HSBC boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Johnson Controls International stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.40. 2,371,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,246,700. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.87. The company has a market capitalization of $52.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08. Johnson Controls International has a one year low of $39.79 and a one year high of $73.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 48.21%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP John Donofrio sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $2,633,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,188,452.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $12,049,320.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 393,508 shares of company stock valued at $26,411,916 in the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,061,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,285,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,061 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,597,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,812,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301,697 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,400,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,343,000 after acquiring an additional 227,161 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,639,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,252,000 after buying an additional 467,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 10,046,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,508,000 after buying an additional 1,870,260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

