Analysts Anticipate The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $724.60 Million

Analysts expect The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) to report sales of $724.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for The Cooper Companies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $737.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $714.52 million. The Cooper Companies reported sales of $578.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Cooper Companies will report full year sales of $2.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $2.88 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Cooper Companies.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.29. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 88.54%. The firm had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on COO shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $445.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on The Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The Cooper Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $402.79.

In related news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.55, for a total transaction of $848,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,398.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total transaction of $164,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,100 shares of company stock worth $2,838,052 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,170 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 5.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 29.5% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 123 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 9.6% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 1.9% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,775 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COO traded up $2.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $444.18. 540,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,809. The Cooper Companies has a 1-year low of $294.93 and a 1-year high of $445.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $408.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is currently 0.62%.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

