Analysts Expect DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) to Announce $2.23 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) will post $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for DaVita’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.18 and the highest is $2.28. DaVita reported earnings of $1.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that DaVita will report full-year earnings of $9.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.13 to $9.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $9.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.25 to $9.81. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow DaVita.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.50. DaVita had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 61.00%.

DVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of DaVita from $150.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $146.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DaVita has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.60.

Shares of DVA opened at $132.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.06. DaVita has a twelve month low of $80.85 and a twelve month high of $136.48. The stock has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.29.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $46,662.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,368,705.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Phyllis R. Yale sold 5,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.33, for a total value of $627,617.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,161.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,977 shares of company stock valued at $5,739,235. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in DaVita by 133.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in DaVita during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DaVita in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 86.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

