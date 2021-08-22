Analysts Expect Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Will Post Earnings of $1.69 Per Share

Analysts expect Edison International (NYSE:EIX) to post earnings of $1.69 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Edison International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.70 and the lowest is $1.68. Edison International posted earnings of $1.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Edison International will report full-year earnings of $4.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.49 to $4.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Edison International.

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.05). Edison International had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 11.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EIX shares. Bank of America cut Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.71.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Edison International by 84.5% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Edison International by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 10,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $59.53 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.59. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $48.47 and a fifty-two week high of $66.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.663 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Edison International’s payout ratio is 58.63%.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Edison International (EIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.