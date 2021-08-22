Analysts Expect Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.16. Eldorado Gold reported earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eldorado Gold will report full-year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.61. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Eldorado Gold.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 4.49%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EGO shares. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eldorado Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGO. Helikon Investments Ltd increased its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 14,139,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,569,000 after purchasing an additional 6,901,144 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,854,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884,587 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,649,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,514,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 233.7% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,037,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,212,000 after purchasing an additional 726,554 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eldorado Gold stock opened at $8.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.80, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.44. Eldorado Gold has a twelve month low of $7.95 and a twelve month high of $14.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

