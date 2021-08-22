Analysts Expect Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) to Post $0.73 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) will report earnings of $0.73 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Equity Residential’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.67. Equity Residential posted earnings per share of $0.77 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equity Residential will report full year earnings of $2.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $2.92. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.97 to $3.31. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Equity Residential.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $598.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.49 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 29.53%. Equity Residential’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EQR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Equity Residential from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet raised Equity Residential from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho cut Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.31.

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $82.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $30.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.61. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $45.42 and a 1 year high of $85.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were given a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.93%.

In related news, Director Bradley A. Keywell sold 3,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total value of $291,981.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,749.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Bynoe sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total value of $532,933.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,243,218.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,044 shares of company stock worth $1,779,700 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

