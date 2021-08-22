Analysts Expect Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.81 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) to report $1.81 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Graphic Packaging’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.86 billion and the lowest is $1.74 billion. Graphic Packaging reported sales of $1.70 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will report full-year sales of $6.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.75 billion to $7.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $8.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.92 billion to $8.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Graphic Packaging.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GPK. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Graphic Packaging from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.38.

NYSE:GPK traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,510,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,402,435. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Graphic Packaging has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $19.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.79%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPK. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 116.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 18,806 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 569,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,653,000 after acquiring an additional 29,118 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 13.4% during the first quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 1,467,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,647,000 after buying an additional 172,970 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 12.7% during the first quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 5,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 4.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 207,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after buying an additional 8,054 shares during the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

