Analysts Expect Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) to Post $3.79 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) to report earnings of $3.79 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Mohawk Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.39 to $4.02. Mohawk Industries posted earnings of $3.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will report full year earnings of $14.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.50 to $15.58. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $16.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.45 to $18.24. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Mohawk Industries.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.74. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 9.47%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $220.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.93.

In other Mohawk Industries news, CFO James Brunk sold 950 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $185,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,610. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,865,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,721,000 after purchasing an additional 302,868 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 0.6% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,196,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,563,000 after buying an additional 18,135 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,786,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,603,000 after buying an additional 55,585 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,704,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,747,000 after buying an additional 4,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 0.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,083,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,638,000 after buying an additional 4,618 shares during the period. 65.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MHK traded up $3.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $200.78. 441,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,024. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $194.15. Mohawk Industries has a one year low of $89.64 and a one year high of $231.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

