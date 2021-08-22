Analysts Expect OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) to post $0.43 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for OP Bancorp’s earnings. OP Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that OP Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.46 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow OP Bancorp.

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $16.81 million during the quarter. OP Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 28.25%.

Shares of OPBK stock opened at $10.26 on Friday. OP Bancorp has a one year low of $5.59 and a one year high of $12.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.25. The company has a market capitalization of $155.26 million, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. This is a boost from OP Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. OP Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.06%.

OP Bancorp Company Profile

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, and consumer loans; trade financing products; letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice; and home mortgage loans.

