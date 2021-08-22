Analysts Expect Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $51.38 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) will post sales of $51.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ready Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $45.30 million to $62.20 million. Ready Capital reported sales of $17.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 197.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ready Capital will report full-year sales of $170.84 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $154.98 million to $196.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $213.44 million, with estimates ranging from $162.62 million to $263.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ready Capital.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 39.77%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RC shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Ready Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Ready Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Ready Capital from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Ready Capital from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ready Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.46.

Shares of RC stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.02. 310,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,602. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.44. Ready Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.32 and a fifty-two week high of $16.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.19%. This is a boost from Ready Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.85%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RC. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Ready Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Hudock Inc. raised its position in Ready Capital by 237.5% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Ready Capital by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ready Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Ready Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

