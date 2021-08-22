Analysts Set Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) PT at C$47.00

Shares of Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$45.88.

AFN has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial lowered Ag Growth International from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$48.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, ATB Capital began coverage on Ag Growth International in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$60.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of AFN traded up C$0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$26.76. The stock had a trading volume of 73,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,916. The company has a market capitalization of C$502.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,338.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$33.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 340.26, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.61. Ag Growth International has a 52 week low of C$25.24 and a 52 week high of C$48.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3,000.00%.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

