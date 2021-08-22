Analysts Set Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Price Target at $84.00

Shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on BLI. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Berkeley Lights from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp lowered Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berkeley Lights from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Berkeley Lights from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Get Berkeley Lights alerts:

In related news, insider Keith Breinlinger sold 4,000 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total value of $169,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,881 shares in the company, valued at $1,563,754.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Igor Y. Khandros sold 37,500 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total value of $1,508,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 173,052 shares of company stock valued at $7,612,993. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 41.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 217,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,941,000 after buying an additional 63,596 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 95.7% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after buying an additional 21,474 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 163.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 291,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,646,000 after buying an additional 180,784 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 123.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 426,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,400,000 after buying an additional 235,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in Berkeley Lights during the first quarter worth about $16,310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLI stock opened at $34.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion and a PE ratio of -40.33. Berkeley Lights has a one year low of $34.19 and a one year high of $113.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a current ratio of 9.30.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 22.41% and a negative net margin of 69.79%. The firm had revenue of $19.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.75 million. Research analysts anticipate that Berkeley Lights will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

Read More: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Lights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Lights and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.