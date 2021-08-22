Analysts Set Capita plc (LON:CPI) PT at GBX 67.40

Capita plc (LON:CPI) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 67.40 ($0.88).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CPI shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Capita in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 80 ($1.05) price target for the company. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.91) price target on shares of Capita in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a research note on Monday, June 21st.

Shares of LON:CPI opened at GBX 50 ($0.65) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £842.14 million and a PE ratio of 3.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 459.23, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.58. Capita has a 1-year low of GBX 22.28 ($0.29) and a 1-year high of GBX 51.96 ($0.68).

In other news, insider Tim Weller bought 255,521 shares of Capita stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 39 ($0.51) per share, for a total transaction of £99,653.19 ($130,197.53). Insiders bought a total of 256,895 shares of company stock valued at $10,016,917 in the last 90 days.

About Capita

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors. It operates through six divisions: Software, People Solutions, Customer Management, Government Services, Technology Solutions, and Specialist Services. The company offers application software and other solutions, such as automation, critical communication system, finance and payment, management information system, workforce management, and education software products and services; and people solutions, including human resources advisory and digitally enabled services comprising learning, resourcing, pensions, and HR outsourcing services.

