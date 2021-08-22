Analysts Set Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Price Target at $104.00

Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $104.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CHH shares. TheStreet raised shares of Choice Hotels International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Choice Hotels International from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Choice Hotels International from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Choice Hotels International news, insider Robert J. Mcdowell sold 3,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $442,346.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,221,850.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Tague sold 536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.07, for a total value of $60,605.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,082,966.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,185 shares of company stock worth $1,695,421 in the last quarter. 21.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the first quarter worth $35,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 280.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHH opened at $115.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.10, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. Choice Hotels International has a fifty-two week low of $82.59 and a fifty-two week high of $123.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 49.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.50.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 683.02%. As a group, analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

