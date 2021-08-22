Analysts Set Expectations for Target Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TGT)

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Target in a research note issued on Thursday, August 19th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker expects that the retailer will earn $2.79 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TGT. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.80.

NYSE:TGT opened at $253.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $250.37. Target has a 52-week low of $143.38 and a 52-week high of $267.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $125.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.38 earnings per share. Target’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Target by 166.0% during the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Target by 7,200.0% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in Target during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total value of $19,969,310.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total value of $785,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,017 shares in the company, valued at $16,244,112.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,694 shares of company stock worth $28,400,426 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to purchase up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

