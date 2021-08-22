Analysts Set Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Target Price at $22.17

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.17.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Knowles from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

In other news, Director Keith Barnes sold 6,725 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $136,383.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,428.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Knowles during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Knowles during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Knowles during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Knowles by 1,675.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,284 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Knowles by 1,092.2% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,545 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,996 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KN opened at $19.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.65. Knowles has a 52 week low of $14.03 and a 52 week high of $22.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.37.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $199.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.40 million. Knowles had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 7.68%. Equities analysts predict that Knowles will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

