Analysts Set Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Price Target at $32.60

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.60.

RXRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:RXRX opened at $19.85 on Thursday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $17.80 and a 12-month high of $42.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.22.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.08). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Recursion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $676,017,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $140,839,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $97,934,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,822,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,724,000. 11.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

